Public forum 'purr-fect' way to address problem of stray cats

Huangpu District has launched a comprehensive initiative to manage the city's stray cat population.

Through the "Zero Distance Home" platform, the district engaged with residents to create new ideas and management strategies to tackle the stray cat problem on Friday.

The initiatives include providing new living spaces for stray cats and fostering harmony between humans and animals.

Since July 2023, Huangpu has received an increasing number of calls about stray cats through the 12345 hotline.

"Some cat lovers feed the strays but do not clean up after them," resident Xu Shiyin said. "The food waste attracts insects and bacteria, impacting the neighborhood environment."

French resident Clarisse Le Guernic shared her experience.

"I love cats and have adopted three," she said. "I sometimes feed strays, but I understand the concerns."

"In a big city like Shanghai, the emotional bond with pets is strong," she said. "Feeding strays shows care, but taking them home is a bigger commitment."

In Dapuqiao Subdistrict, community workers have formed a volunteer team to manage stray cats using the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) method. This approach effectively controlled the cat population and created a safer community environment. They also promoted adoption, finding homes for 16 cats.

Xiaodongmen Subdistrict has introduced smart cat shelters. These shelters, equipped with cameras, allow for remote monitoring and feeding. This ensures orderly management and reduces the stray cat population over time.

Technology has played a key role in these efforts. Some Huangpu high-tech companies even donated some pet companion robots.

In Huilong Neighborhood, community workers introduced a smart system to monitor stray cats 24/7. This system helps identify new strays and ensures timely intervention. It also promotes responsible pet ownership to reduce abandonment.