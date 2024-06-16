Elderly excel at line dancing competition

Six dancing teams have won titles at an elderly people's line dancing competition over the weekend.

Ti Gong

A total of 30 teams from 12 districts participated in the competition organized by Shanghai Education TV Station and Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank, in an effort to provide a stage for elderly people to showcase their energy, dancing skills and passion for life.

The Fengxian District Nanqiao Town Community Dancing Team won the top prize, for their elegant choreography, stylish traditional costume and team members' high-end skills.

Line dance is a popular sports and entertainment for local elderly people. The competition is a measure to build an elderly-friendly society and also help enhance communication between communities, said Sun Xiangtong, director of Shanghai Education TV Station and vice principle for Shanghai Open University.

The university has various interesting courses for seniors.