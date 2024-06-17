Tickets for Shanghai Snooker Masters go on sale

Ticket sales for the 2024 World Snooker Tour Shanghai Masters started today. This year's event will have more seating options, thus ensuring a unique spectator experience.

From July 15 to 21, snooker will take center stage at the Shanghai Stadium.

The Masters event will gather the world's top players, promising a thrilling spectacle in Shanghai summer.

Fans can purchase tickets from the official ticketing platform, Jiushi Sports APP, or via its WeChat and Alipay mini-programs.

The English ticket website is also live. Visit the website https://ztmen.jussyun.com/#Home or purchase tickets by scanning the QR code below.

There are a range of choices, with tickets available for morning, afternoon, evening, and full-day sessions.

Prices start at 60 yuan. Special packages like the "Master Experience Tour" and the "Platinum Box Full Package" are also available, offering unique experiences and unforgettable memories for fans traveling from far away.

To enhance the spectator experience, this year's event will offer more seating options compared to previous years.

This year's tournament will maintain its 24-player invitational format, featuring the top 16 ranked players in the world.

Headlining the event is last year's Shanghai Masters champion and world No. 5 Ronnie O'Sullivan, who will enter the tournament as the top seed.

Joining him are world champion Kyren Wilson, world No. 1 Mark Allen, and big names like Mark Selby, Judd Trump, John Higgins and Mark Williams.

Chinese icon Ding Junhui will also be competing, along with last year's China Championship winner, Zhang Anda.

A group of promising young Chinese players, including Si Jiahui, Zhou Yuelong, Pang Junxu, and Lu Haotian, will join them to challenge the masters and demonstrate the growing competitiveness of the Chinese contingent on the international stage.

The tournament will feature 23 matches, including the final.

Chinese players will be among the first to take the stage on the opening day, with Zhang Anda's performance being particularly anticipated.

Zhang's career has seen a steady rise, from humble beginnings to becoming the 7th player in history to score a "147+ title" in a final. Currently, Zhang holds the 12th position in the world rankings.

Fans can catch Ronnie O'Sullivan in action on Table 1 on the afternoon of the 16th, while Ding Junhui is earmarked for 7:30pm on the same table.

The Shanghai Masters will allocate four wild card spots to promising Chinese players.

The "2024 World Snooker Tour Shanghai Masters Wild Card Qualifiers" will determine two of these, while the Chinese Billiards and Snooker Association's rules will select the other two, fostering the development of China's future snooker stars.

