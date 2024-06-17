News / Metro

Putuo to allure young talent to boost innovation

District extended an invitation to young entrepreneurs from home and abroad when it hosted a sub-forum of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Youth 50 Forum (Shanghai Y50).
Ti Gong

The Putuo section of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Youth 50 Forum is held on Sunday.

Young entrepreneurs from home and abroad are being invited to help Putuo District to boost innovation.

The district hosted a sub-forum of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Youth 50 Forum (Shanghai Y50) on Sunday.

Themed "Technology Leads the Future, Finance Empowers Innovation," the district announced the fostering of a vibrant ecosystem for youth innovation.

Six entrepreneurs and youth representatives from universities and financial institutions discussed youth innovation from a financing perspective.

Putuo also introduced policies to support technology startups and unveiled a map to aid businesses in finding resources.

Putuo aims to mainly attract young entrepreneurs and talented professionals to help develop its four major parks – the China Israel Innovation Hub; the International Innovation Center of Tsinghua University Shanghai; the Wuning Innovation Community; and Haina Town, a pilot zone for Shanghai's digital transformation campaign.

The forum also saw the formation of an innovation mentorship group, comprising experts and professionals from finance, law, and other sectors. They signed agreements with four universities to provide guidance and support to young entrepreneurs.

The "Shanghai-Hong Kong-Macau Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Training Camp" opened registration to global youth during the event. The camp aims to attract young innovators to Shanghai and support high-quality business development.

Jiang Dongdong, Putuo's Party secretary, emphasized the district's commitment to nurturing innovation through its strategic initiatives.

"Putuo aims to provide a supportive environment for young talent to realize their entrepreneurial dreams," Jiang told the forum.

