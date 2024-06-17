News / Metro

Abilities highlighted at physical therapy conference

The nation's first art troupe consisting of people with spinal cord injuries was a highlight of the National Conference of the Chinese Physical Therapy Association in Shanghai.
Ti Gong

The nation's first art troupe consisting of people with spinal cord injuries was a highlight of a national medical conference on physical therapy in Shanghai.

The nation's first art troupe consisting of people with spinal cord injuries was a highlight of a national medical conference on physical therapy in Shanghai.

People who use wheelchairs performed dances, showcasing their love and passion for life as well as calling for greater social awareness of disabled people and the effects of rehabilitation.

Some people in wheelchairs also served as volunteers at the conference, displaying their ability and confidence at integrating into the community and serving the public.

Ti Gong

Dancers confidently showcase their ability, energy, and passion for life on the stage.

Over 2,000 professionals, including some 40 leading experts from home and abroad, participated in the National Conference of the Chinese Physical Therapy Association that started in Shanghai over the weekend to discuss new theories, new technology, and new achievements on physical therapy and rehabilitation, according to Shanghai Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital, one organizer of the conference.

In China, there are about 3.7 million people with spinal cord injuries, with 90,000 new patients each year. Most people have irreversible body and bowel movement problems, rendering them unable to engage in physical exercise.

People who have suffered a spinal cord injury require ongoing treatment and rehabilitation for the rest of their lives.

With the large demand for rehabilitation, local facilities are also stepping up their capability.

As the city's first state-owned rehabilitation hospital, Yangzhi said its second phase, which was just put into use last month, has adopted the latest technology and intelligent equipment and facilities.

A specially-designed therapeutic climbing wall is used for various physical and psychological diseases and patients' muscle and posture training. Children with focus disorder also can benefit from the exercise.

In addition, a hydrotherapy center, a VR-supported rehabilitation technique system and a hyperbaric oxygen chamber simulating extreme environments including the polar region and Mount Qomolangma are available at the hospital, which has been included in the city's model for intelligent application.

Ti Gong

A patient receives therapeutic climbing under the guidance of a therapist.

Ti Gong

Patients receive rehabilitation training at the hydrotherapy center.

