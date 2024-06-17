News / Metro

Local experts discover an important cause of osteoporosis

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:02 UTC+8, 2024-06-17       0
The discovery gives a new target for osteoporosis prevention and control, and new drug and new therapy developments, said Dr Zhang Changqing from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  19:02 UTC+8, 2024-06-17       0

Local medical experts announced that they have discovered the mechanism of bone stabilization and an important cause of osteoporosis.

Through animal experiments, experts from Shanghai 6th People's Hospital found that mitochondria play an important role in the interactions of bone cells and such interactions can help achieve bone stabilization. More importantly, they found the process is also involved in the formation and development of osteoporosis and osteonecrosis. Which provides a new thought for bone disease treatment.

Local experts said interactions between osteolineage cells and myeloid cells play important roles in maintaining skeletal stability, while the inner mechanism is not yet clear.

The research has revealed that osteolineage cells transfer mitochondria to myeloid cells and impairment of that mitochondria transfer promotes bone resorption. They also found mitochondrial transfer from osteolineage cells to myeloid cells is involved in the regulation of osteoporosis, the incidence of which among people over 50-years-old in China is 19.2 percent.

"This discovery provides a new target for osteoporosis prevention and control and can be used for new drug and new therapy developments," said Dr Zhang Changqing from the Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, a leading expert in the research.

The discovery was published by world-leading journal Nature Communications.

Local experts discover an important cause of osteoporosis
Ti Gong

The research is published by world-leading jounral Nature Communications.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     