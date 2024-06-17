Local experts discover an important cause of osteoporosis

The discovery gives a new target for osteoporosis prevention and control, and new drug and new therapy developments, said Dr Zhang Changqing from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital.

Local medical experts announced that they have discovered the mechanism of bone stabilization and an important cause of osteoporosis.

Through animal experiments, experts from Shanghai 6th People's Hospital found that mitochondria play an important role in the interactions of bone cells and such interactions can help achieve bone stabilization. More importantly, they found the process is also involved in the formation and development of osteoporosis and osteonecrosis. Which provides a new thought for bone disease treatment.

Local experts said interactions between osteolineage cells and myeloid cells play important roles in maintaining skeletal stability, while the inner mechanism is not yet clear.

The research has revealed that osteolineage cells transfer mitochondria to myeloid cells and impairment of that mitochondria transfer promotes bone resorption. They also found mitochondrial transfer from osteolineage cells to myeloid cells is involved in the regulation of osteoporosis, the incidence of which among people over 50-years-old in China is 19.2 percent.

"This discovery provides a new target for osteoporosis prevention and control and can be used for new drug and new therapy developments," said Dr Zhang Changqing from the Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, a leading expert in the research.

The discovery was published by world-leading journal Nature Communications.