Belgian launch as airline resumes direct flights to Shanghai

Hainan Airlines marks a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity between Europe and China with ceremony at Brussels Airport before inaugural flight to China's gateway.

Hainan Airlines resumed direct flights from Brussels to Shanghai this week, marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity between Europe and China.

Among those attending the launch ceremony at Brussels Airport were Wu Gang, Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Belgium, Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport, and Tim Vandenput, a member of the Belgian Parliament.

In his address, Wu emphasized the symbolic importance of the route, noting Brussels' status as the "Capital of Europe" and Shanghai's role as China's economic hub.

He said the direct route was a testament to the deepening relations between the two countries and would foster increased exchanges and cooperation, benefiting both Chinese and Belgian citizens.

Feist highlighted Shanghai's significance as a key tourist destination in Asia.

For travelers from Belgium and across Europe, he said, Shanghai serves as an ideal gateway to China for both leisure and business purposes.

In conjunction with the launch, a promotional campaign has been initiated.

A 10-second promotion video, produced by the China Cultural Center in Brussels in collaboration with Hainan Airlines, is being showcased on a massive high-definition screen in the departure hall leading to the boarding gates at Brussels Airport.

Running to July 31, this video extends a warm invitation to travelers worldwide to explore Shanghai's vibrant cityscape.

The airport, which sees nearly 100,000 passengers a day, provides a substantial audience for this glimpse into Shanghai's allure.

To further celebrate the inaugural flight, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, the China Cultural Center in Brussels and Hainan Airlines distributed Shanghai-themed souvenirs, along with guides and booklets on the city's culture and tourism, to passengers boarding the first flight.