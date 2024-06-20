﻿
Celebrate the diverse Spanish-speaking world this Saturday

The Biblioteca Miguel de Cervantes has hosted a variety of lively events to celebrate the Spanish-speaking culture on Spanish Language Day.
The annual Spanish Language Day is around the corner.

The Biblioteca Miguel de Cervantes has planned several exciting activities that highlight the diverse cultures of the Spanish-speaking world.

Along with the Chilean Export Promotion Bureau and several "I Love Spanish" club affiliates, the Consulates General of Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela in Shanghai will take part in this event on Saturday.

Visitors can take in performances, sample wine and food, and peruse cultural booths.

Highlights include tango presentations and a dance party organized by MiTango and the Argentine Consulate General, dance performances by Camino, Triana, and YIQI Flamenco, and a duet honoring Ecuadorian life by José Luis Moreno and Fiorella García.

After "La Bayadère," young dancers from Alidance Studio will lead a bachata class.

There will be a rock concert by Paco Marcone and his band, arranged by the Peruvian Consulate General, and a poetry recital and violin concert by the Venezuelan Consulate General.

The Colombian Consulate General will put up folk dances. The Biblioteca Miguel de Cervantes Choir will also perform.

The Argentine Consulate General is hosting a children's literature salon and beginner trial sessions for adults and children interested in learning Spanish.

Authentic Spanish food will be available all day. In addition, the Mexican Consulate General will offer a piñata activity and raffle draws. The event will end with a Spanish karaoke session.

Applicants for library cards or those renewing their cards at the Biblioteca Miguel de Cervantes will be granted an extra three months of validity on that day.

Event info:

Date: June 22

Venue: Biblioteca Miguel de Cervantes

Address: 208 Anfu Road

﻿
