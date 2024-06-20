Foreign coders praise Shanghai's vibrant AI atmosphere

The 2024 International Conference on Live Coding attracted over 600 participants from China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, India and South Korea.

Ti Gong

Foreign participants at the 2024 International Conference on Live Coding (ICLC) praised Shanghai's vibrant AI atmosphere, setting a positive tone for the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

The ICLC was held in Shanghai early this month, featuring live coding performances from international artists and coders.

It included a public concert at the Shanghai Concert Hall showcasing coders using generative AI and modular synthesizers for real-time performances.

South Korean artist Dahee Park performed live-coded drum beats and synth stabs, highlighting the innovative nature of live coding.

"My first visit to Shanghai left me with the impression of an incredibly vibrant city," said Park.

"I remember how curious the audience was, asking questions and showing interest in the computer and instruments even after the performance," she added.

The opening ceremony took place at New York University Shanghai, marking the first time the conference has been held in Asia.

"Shanghai is always a melting pot of technologies and ideas. We were curious to discover the state of live coding in China and neighboring countries," said Eric Parren, assistant professor at NYU Shanghai.

Ti Gong

The conference included over 30 sessions selected from 80 applications across 23 countries. Sessions featured keynote speeches, paper presentations, workshops, and concerts.



The event attracted over 600 participants from China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, India, and South Korea.

"ICLC in Shanghai was an inspiring assembly of computer musicians and artists. The audience was the most engaged I've seen," said American artist R Tyler.

"They were dancing and reading code at the same time, cheering to the messages I'd write in my text editor," Tyler said.

Messica Arson, another coding artist from New York, said playing in Shanghai was a dream come true to him.

"I was curious to see how my art would be received. The reception was warm and welcoming," Arson said.

Live coding, a technique using code modification for real-time audiovisual feedback and audience interaction, has developed into a global community since 2003.

The ICLC, held since 2015, explores this fusion of performance art and programming, attracting experts worldwide.