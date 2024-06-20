Young talent uses skills to rural revitalization

An event organized by the Shanghai Youth League was held in Hongkou District, with five young people who work in the city's rural revitalization sharing experiences and stories.

Since last year, Xing Lei, a young talent in rural revitalization, has been busy shuttling etween Shanghai's suburban areas, getting involved in feed nutrition development, genetic breeding and intelligent management of farms, with an unwavering determination for green and organic agricultural products and rural revitalization development.

Xing, who works at the animal husbandry division of the Shanghai Animal Disease Control Center, was born in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and came to Shanghai in 2019 after his graduation from university. His job mainly involves the improvement of Shanghai's mutton sources to provide green and organic meat on the table.

"Due to the introduction of a large number of livestock and poultry breeds from overseas since the 1980s, the number of local livestock and poultry breeds and their species both shrank significantly," Xing said.

"Moreover, the accelerated industrialization and urbanization process, change of climate and agricultural planting and breeding methods have all increased the risk of extinction of local varieties, threatening biodiversity as a result."

To change the situation, Xing and his colleagues are dedicated to the improvement of the allocation of resource elements in the livestock and poultry breeding industry to enhance the protection of germplasm resource and breeding innovation, thus powering the city's high-quality development of the agricultural industry.

"I hope to apply what I've learned in classes into the vast agricultural land in China, and stay in the grassroots and the most needed places, highlighting the power and splendor of the young generation in rural revitalization," Xing said.

An event organized by the Shanghai Youth League was held in Hongkou District on Wednesday, with five young people including Xing who work in the city's rural revitalization sharing their experiences and stories.

It was part of a five-day training course with nearly 60 young talents encouraged to contribute their wisdom, energy, and expertise to the city's rural areas.

The training involves classes, discussions, interactions, and demonstrations, focusing on rural revitalization policies and new quality productive forces in the agricultural sector.

This year, the league will organize about 80,000 vocational school students to bring scientific and literacy knowledge and offer medical service to rural areas, it said.