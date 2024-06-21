AI PCs were used during the film's production, a process enabling creators to overcome barriers and bring their ideas to life with speed and efficiency, according to the director.

Ti Gong

A nature documentary directed by renowned filmmaker Lu Chuan had its premiere at the ongoing Shanghai International Film Festival.

"Xi Ye" (Xining Zoo) delves into the critical issue of wildlife protection and rescue, showcasing the work of the zoo.



The film focuses on the zoo's dedication to rescuing injured animals from the wild. Following an evaluation of their ability to reintegrate with their natural habitat, the zoo facilitates their release back into the wild whenever possible. For those deemed unfit to return, the zoo provides a safe and secure haven. This approach has been termed the "Xining Zoo Model."

Ti Gong

Lu Chuan, a veteran director known for his passion for wildlife conservation (evident in films such as "Kekexili: Mountain Patrol" and "Born in China"), helms this captivating documentary. Notably, the production process benefited from Lenovo's AI PCs.

These AI PCs, featuring both AI capabilities and security features, empower creators to work on-site with flexibility. Lu said: "AI and AI PCs foster a process of knowledge democracy, enabling young creators to overcome barriers and bring their ideas to life with speed and efficiency."

SHINE

Meanwhile, AI is being used to help the zoo establish electronic medical records and track animal health.

Film directors including Lu, artists and industry insiders also shared their views on AI PC creation at a forum held in Shanghai organized by Lenovo.

The company launched China's first batch of AI PCs in Shanghai in April.



About 48 million AI-capable PCs will be shipped worldwide this year, representing 18 percent of total PC sales, and the figure will top 100 million units in 2025 to account for 40 percent of total PC sales, research firm Canalys said.