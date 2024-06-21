﻿
China, US push for green international shipping corridor

The China-US Green Shipping Corridor Working Conference, titled "Green Voyage, Future Dialogue," was held in Shanghai on Wednesday and Thursday.
China and the United States are pushing for the green, low-carbon, and sustainable development of the international shipping industry.

The China-US Green Shipping Corridor Working Conference, titled "Green Voyage, Future Dialogue," was held in Shanghai on Wednesday and Thursday.

The meeting aimed to implement the consensus reached by the presidents of China and the US in November 2023 on addressing the climate crisis together.

Attendees discussed strengthening China-US cooperation in green shipping and promoting sustainable development in the international shipping industry.

Representatives from the US State Department's Office of Global Change, the Department of Transportation, and China-US Green Shipping Corridor partners attended. They exchanged views on the green, low-carbon development of international shipping.

Cen Yanqing, director of the International Cooperation Department of China's Ministry of Transport, proposed the establishment of a China-US green shipping exchange and cooperation platform.

This platform would encourage participation from government departments, shipping companies, and research institutions to promote multi-level and institutionalized cooperation, Cen said.

He also asked China and the US to actively participate in global governance for decarbonization and reducing emissions in international shipping, as well as to accelerate green transformation for the sustainable development of the shipping industry by exploring the application of green fuel-powered ships and alternative fuels.

Daniel Delk, acting consul general at the US Consulate General in Shanghai, highlighted the need for cooperation between China and the US within the framework of the Paris Agreement.

He emphasized using clean energy and sharing green shipping experiences to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve decarbonization goals on time.

The conference also featured a green shipping corridor business salon and organized visits to the automated terminal at the fourth phase of the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai.

The conference was hosted by the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Transport and the Shanghai Transport Commission.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
