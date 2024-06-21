﻿
News / Metro

Garden, low-carbon and distinctive blocks unveiled in Xuhui

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:18 UTC+8, 2024-06-21       0
District launches a second batch of themed streets and communities with the aim of creating characteristic urban areas to help build a "people's city" and improve residents' lives.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:18 UTC+8, 2024-06-21       0
Garden, low-carbon and distinctive blocks unveiled in Xuhui
Ti Gong

Pingtan artists Gao Bowen (left) and Tao Yingyun promote Tianping Garden Street in their storytelling performances.

Shanghai's Xuhui District launched four new themed streets and communities on Friday to create downtown 15-minute community life circles.

They include Tianping Garden Street, Hongmei Vibrant Street, Lingyun Low-Carbon Street and Caohejing Rule-of-Law Street.

The district aims to create these characteristic urban areas to help build a "people's city." It has developed a "5-, 10- and 15-minute" civilization practice circle to enhance social governance and improve residents' living environment.

In 2023, Xuhui created the first batch of themed streets, focusing on music, health, sports, and caring for the elderly and children.

The second batch will encourage residents to participate, take responsibility, contribute, and share in the benefits, according to the district government.

"We aim for every subdistrict in Xuhui to have its unique brand of civilization practice," said Zhao Yi, director of Xuhui's publicity department.

Garden, low-carbon and distinctive blocks unveiled in Xuhui
Ti Gong

Young volunteers from Hongmei Subdistrict introduce the newly unveiled "Vibrant Street."

Tianping Garden Street focuses on eco-friendly practices, promoting green community and low-carbon living. The subdistrict has many old trees, historic buildings, and garden houses. It aims to build a high-quality garden community.

Hongmei Vibrant Street targets business and community integration, using industrial resources to create a vibrant community. It is home to over 230 technology companies, including those in green energy, the metaverse, integrated circuits, and health.

Lingyun emphasizes low-carbon lifestyles, encouraging residents to participate in eco-friendly activities, while Caohejing leverages its legal resources to provide legal services to residents, promoting a lawful and orderly community.

Last year, Xuhui developed Hunan Music Street, which features the promotion of music education, cultural activities, and opportunities for residents to engage with music in their daily lives.

It also introduced Fenglin Health Street, Changqiao Elderly Care Street and Sports Street in the Xujiahui commercial hub as part of the district's "New Era Civilization Practice Characteristic Community" campaign.

Garden, low-carbon and distinctive blocks unveiled in Xuhui
Ti Gong

An eco-friendly fashion show from volunteers of Lingyun Low-Carbon Street.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Xujiahui
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     