Garden, low-carbon and distinctive blocks unveiled in Xuhui

District launches a second batch of themed streets and communities with the aim of creating characteristic urban areas to help build a "people's city" and improve residents' lives.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's Xuhui District launched four new themed streets and communities on Friday to create downtown 15-minute community life circles.



They include Tianping Garden Street, Hongmei Vibrant Street, Lingyun Low-Carbon Street and Caohejing Rule-of-Law Street.

The district aims to create these characteristic urban areas to help build a "people's city." It has developed a "5-, 10- and 15-minute" civilization practice circle to enhance social governance and improve residents' living environment.

In 2023, Xuhui created the first batch of themed streets, focusing on music, health, sports, and caring for the elderly and children.

The second batch will encourage residents to participate, take responsibility, contribute, and share in the benefits, according to the district government.

"We aim for every subdistrict in Xuhui to have its unique brand of civilization practice," said Zhao Yi, director of Xuhui's publicity department.

Ti Gong

Tianping Garden Street focuses on eco-friendly practices, promoting green community and low-carbon living. The subdistrict has many old trees, historic buildings, and garden houses. It aims to build a high-quality garden community.

Hongmei Vibrant Street targets business and community integration, using industrial resources to create a vibrant community. It is home to over 230 technology companies, including those in green energy, the metaverse, integrated circuits, and health.

Lingyun emphasizes low-carbon lifestyles, encouraging residents to participate in eco-friendly activities, while Caohejing leverages its legal resources to provide legal services to residents, promoting a lawful and orderly community.

Last year, Xuhui developed Hunan Music Street, which features the promotion of music education, cultural activities, and opportunities for residents to engage with music in their daily lives.

It also introduced Fenglin Health Street, Changqiao Elderly Care Street and Sports Street in the Xujiahui commercial hub as part of the district's "New Era Civilization Practice Characteristic Community" campaign.