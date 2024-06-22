News / Metro

Medical students display respect and care for life

Local medical students are showcasing their dedication to the medical industry by donating stem cells and vowing to stick to the doctor's oath.
Ti Gong

Sophomore Yan Zeyu from Shanghai Medical College Fudan University donates stem cells on Friday.

It is examination and graduation time. Local medical students are showcasing their dedication to the medical industry by donating stem cells and vowing to stick to the doctor's oath.

Sophomore Yan Zeyu from Shanghai Medical College Fudan University donated 217 milliliters of stem cells on Friday. He is the 638th volunteers and the third student of the medical college to make a stem cell donation, bringing hope to patients and revealing the responsibility and role model for learning medicine.

Yan registered at the local stem cell donor's bank as soon as he was 18 years old. He received a phone call from the local Red Cross, telling him that he primarily matched a patient and should receive further tests in March.

Ti Gong

Yan takes selfie with his stem cells, which will be used to save a patient.

"After all necessary tests and preparations, the collection will be conducted during my examination week," he said. "Which means I can't do proper review and examination under original schedule. But the patient can't wait, so I decided to apply to postpone my exam and cooperate with the donation issue."

Yan decided to learn medicine after witnessing his grandmother's painful fight against disease when he was young.

While Yan was donating stem cell, more medical students were graduating from school and will serve in the front line of medical field.

Students from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine had a special graduation ceremony last week while students and their teachers sang together to express their strong belief and faith in the job of saving people's life and reducing people's pain.

Fan Xianqun, director of the school of medicine, told all graduates to devote themselves to serving patients, showing respect to life,care to patients and fulfilling the responsibility of a medical professional.

Students from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine graduate.

