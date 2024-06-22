Better medical care both home and abroad

Chinese patients will have better access to the world's top health services with the Mayo Clinic opening its first international representative office in China on Saturday.

Ti Gong

Chinese patients will have better access to the world's top health services with the Mayo Clinic opening its first international representative office in China on Saturday.

By teaming up with United Family Healthcare, the office in Shanghai is able to develop pathways to refer local patients to Mayo sites in the US, while United Family also announced it will establish an International Medical Center to offer integrated international care and coordination for patients home and abroad.

"The cooperation with Mayo is an innovative medical collaboration, as medical experts from both China and the US are deeply involved in the medical decision-making process by sharing medical records, doing remote medical consultation, offering experts' discussion and making medical solution together," said Carl Wu, CEO of United Family Healthcare.

"We can help patients who are looking for high-end medical care to receive health consultation and service from the most appropriate experts in Mayo, arrange medical treatment in Mayo, give post-treatment care and organize follow-up consultation.

"The international medical center will also help expatriate patients to receive consultation and treatment from Chinese experts, as China is also a home to many new medicines, innovative technologies and skilful doctors.

Apart from benefiting patients, the cooperation between Mayo and United Family is expected to greatly boost academic exchanges, talent training and joint medical research between China and the US.

The first patient healthcare conference organized by United Family Healthcare and Mayo Clinic was launched on Saturday with participation of top experts on thoracic cancer, breast caner and hematologic cancer from China and the US.