News / Metro

'Water needle' acupuncture gets to the point

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:41 UTC+8, 2024-06-22       0
Acupuncture is one of the most popular traditional Chinese medicine skills known to the public.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:41 UTC+8, 2024-06-22       0

Editor's note:

While hospital patients often feel vulnerable, the heart-warming care and excellent skills of medical staff provide warmth and confidence. From blood drawing, bone setting, to surgery, many medical staff have unique skills, which are a reflection of their craftsmanship and pursuit of a high-quality health service.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Reported by Cai Wenjun. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

Acupuncture points.

'Water needle' acupuncture gets to the point
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dr Wang Feng from Xiangshan Hospital's acupuncture department.

Acupuncture is one of the most popular traditional Chinese medicine skills known to the public. However, most people only consider it as needles inserted into acupoints. There are actually various practices of acupuncture such as "fire needle" and "water needle."

"Fire needle" is heating the needles and inserted them into the body with the function of acupuncture and warmth. This integrates the benefits of both acupuncture and moxibustion.

While "water needle" means doctors inject liquid medicine or saline water into acupoints to enhance treatment effects. In medical field, it is called acupoint injection.

"Acupoint injection is a perfect mixture of Western and traditional Chinese medicine," said Wang Feng from Xiangshan's acupuncture department.

It was developed in the 1950s, when Dr Li Peicheng at Shanghai Xiangshan Hospital creatively combined meridian theory in TCM with modern medicine's pharmaceutical mechanism to develop a new acupuncture practice. Doctors inject liquid medicine or saline water into the acupoints for longer and better treatment effect.

"Li finished and published the first article about acupoint injection in 1956 and spent dozens of years on evidence-based research. So far acupoint injection has been widely used in chronic disease treatment and rehabilitation therapy," Wang said.

A women surnamed Gu is a regular patient to Xiangshan's acupuncture department. She suffered complications of meningioma.

"Although I have received a surgery to remove the tumor, I have been suffering complications like poor mobility of the arms and legs," she said. "So I came here for acupoint injection and other traditional Chinese therapy. My condition has improved a lot so far."

'Water needle' acupuncture gets to the point
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Acupoint injection is a perfect mixture of Western and traditional Chinese medicine.

'Water needle' acupuncture gets to the point
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The liquid medicine is injected into the acupoint.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     