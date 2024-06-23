Health check-ups are key to cancer detection

More than two people in every 1,000 identified with an abnormality after a health check-up are confirmed to have a cancer after receiving follow-up checks and tests in hospital.

More than two people in every 1,000 identified with an abnormality after a health check-up are confirmed to have a cancer after receiving follow-up checks and tests in hospital.

Through regular and appropriate health check-ups, over one third of cancers can be detected, according to a research directed by the Peking University China Center for Health Economic Research.

The research studied the 729,600 persons receiving health check-ups from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024 at outlets of iKang Healthcare Group in Shanghai, conducting analysis on 20 items with abnormal results and following customers with eight important items.

"We found 1,491 persons are confirmed with cancer, with a detection rate of 2.04 per 1,000," said Zhang Ligang, chief executive officer of iKang Healthcare Group.

"The real quantity should be bigger, as some people may not visit a hospital though having abnormal data or results during health check-ups and people who are confirmed with cancer but failed to be chased by us."

Among these people with cancer, thyroid cancer is one with the highest incidence, as 661 people are diagnosed, followed by lung cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer and kidney cancer.

"The alarming issue is that 150 diagnosed people are between 20 and 29 years old, accounting for 10 percent," Zhang said. "The youngest one is only 22 years old. Which triggers warning to young people on the importance of a healthy lifestyle and proper health management."

Shanghai's prevalence of cancer is 5.76 per 1,000, which is higher than the national standard standing at 3.42 per 1,000.

"The cancer detection rate at Shanghai's iKang is also higher than the overall rate in our national average level," he said.

Early detection is extremely important for patients' life quality and long-term survival.

The five-year survival in China has increased from 40.5 percent in 2015 to 2022's 43.7 percent, while the rate was 68 percent in the US in 2012 to 2018 due to its early screening and technology in early diagnosis and early treatment.