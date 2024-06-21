﻿
News / Metro

Japanese director excited at prospect of Sino-Japan collaborations

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  15:12 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0
Shin Adachi, whose work "100 Yen Love" was adapted to become the blockbuster "YOLO," is excited at the prospect of Sino-Japan collaborations.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  15:12 UTC+8, 2024-06-25       0

Shot by Yu Wenhao. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Subtitles by Yang Jialin, Zhong Youyang.

Japanese director and screenwriter Shin Adachi, whose work "100 Yen Love" was adapted to become the blockbuster Spring Festival movie "YOLO," said he is open to adaptations but particularly excited about the prospect of Chinese and Japanese filmmakers collaborating from the ground up to create entirely new works.

Adachi said that since childhood, he dreamed of becoming a film director, fueled by his love for movies.

He attended a film school and, upon graduation, sought the quickest path to becoming a director.

Initially, he thought screenwriting might be faster than working as an assistant director. However, he now acknowledges that this was a misconception, as writing scripts is very challenging.

Despite this, his passion for directing kept him motivated, leading to his official directorial debut about 10 years ago when he was able to bring his scripts to life.

From a young age, he watched many movies and often imagined himself in the characters' shoes.

"I noticed that many characters in these films either had extraordinary professions or led incredibly difficult lives. I felt this was unique and not representative of most people, who, like me, occupy a middle ground with ordinary lives," he said.

This observation inspired him to create stories about ordinary people. He aims to depict their joys and sorrows, allowing audiences to see themselves in his films and feel the vitality of life. He hopes his work makes people laugh, cry, and connect with the essence of living.

He believes Japanese film production is currently thriving with many films being made. Some have achieved significant success in international markets, which indicates a positive trend for Japanese cinema. He hopes to contribute to this wave of growth and be part of the industry's momentum.

He admires director Shohei Imamura's work for its vitality and often contemplates whether future Japanese audiences will continue to appreciate the types of stories he has told, such as those in "100 Yen Love" or "A Beloved Wife."

Source: City News Service   Editor: Chen Jie
Shin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     