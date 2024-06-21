Japanese director excited at prospect of Sino-Japan collaborations

Japanese director and screenwriter Shin Adachi, whose work "100 Yen Love" was adapted to become the blockbuster Spring Festival movie "YOLO," said he is open to adaptations but particularly excited about the prospect of Chinese and Japanese filmmakers collaborating from the ground up to create entirely new works.

Adachi said that since childhood, he dreamed of becoming a film director, fueled by his love for movies.

He attended a film school and, upon graduation, sought the quickest path to becoming a director.

Initially, he thought screenwriting might be faster than working as an assistant director. However, he now acknowledges that this was a misconception, as writing scripts is very challenging.

Despite this, his passion for directing kept him motivated, leading to his official directorial debut about 10 years ago when he was able to bring his scripts to life.

From a young age, he watched many movies and often imagined himself in the characters' shoes.

"I noticed that many characters in these films either had extraordinary professions or led incredibly difficult lives. I felt this was unique and not representative of most people, who, like me, occupy a middle ground with ordinary lives," he said.

This observation inspired him to create stories about ordinary people. He aims to depict their joys and sorrows, allowing audiences to see themselves in his films and feel the vitality of life. He hopes his work makes people laugh, cry, and connect with the essence of living.

He believes Japanese film production is currently thriving with many films being made. Some have achieved significant success in international markets, which indicates a positive trend for Japanese cinema. He hopes to contribute to this wave of growth and be part of the industry's momentum.

He admires director Shohei Imamura's work for its vitality and often contemplates whether future Japanese audiences will continue to appreciate the types of stories he has told, such as those in "100 Yen Love" or "A Beloved Wife."