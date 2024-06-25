Community work stations solving residents' problems

Urban management and law enforcement officials in Minhang District are reaching out to residential communities with 59 work stations established in 14 subdistricts and towns to tackle problems regarding people's livelihood, authorities said on Tuesday.

The duty of the city's urban management and law enforcement authorities covers hundreds of matters, ranging from dismantling illegal structures to fixing irregularities concerning waste sorting and electric bicycle charging.

In Minhang, urban management and law enforcement officials have extended their service to 1,198 residential complexes via such work stations. Under the grid management mechanism, 257 officials across the district have been working at these stations, hearing from the public and tackling their concerns.

Accompanying the city's rapid development, various problems such as random disposal of trash and parking of e-bikes, construction noise and group renting are affecting residents' daily lives, and an information sharing and coordination mechanism has been established in the district, involving different authorities to solve problems together.

Shanghai's revised e-bike regulations took effect in June, and the acts of bringing electric bicycles and their batteries indoors or carrying them on elevators are strictly forbidden.

