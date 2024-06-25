Community work stations solving residents' problems
Urban management and law enforcement officials in Minhang District are reaching out to residential communities with 59 work stations established in 14 subdistricts and towns to tackle problems regarding people's livelihood, authorities said on Tuesday.
The duty of the city's urban management and law enforcement authorities covers hundreds of matters, ranging from dismantling illegal structures to fixing irregularities concerning waste sorting and electric bicycle charging.
In Minhang, urban management and law enforcement officials have extended their service to 1,198 residential complexes via such work stations. Under the grid management mechanism, 257 officials across the district have been working at these stations, hearing from the public and tackling their concerns.
Accompanying the city's rapid development, various problems such as random disposal of trash and parking of e-bikes, construction noise and group renting are affecting residents' daily lives, and an information sharing and coordination mechanism has been established in the district, involving different authorities to solve problems together.
Shanghai's revised e-bike regulations took effect in June, and the acts of bringing electric bicycles and their batteries indoors or carrying them on elevators are strictly forbidden.
Makeshift charging can result in devices catching fire, which then spread throughout buildings.
At the Baolong residential complex in Qibao Town, random parking of e-bikes used to be a serious problem, posing potential safety hazards.
Although e-bikes parked improperly were cleared out, the problem was not solved, said Wu Xiaolong, deputy secretary of the town's law enforcement team.
"To get to the root of the problem, officials hosted discussions with resident representatives, and finally spared a public area to build a shed to accommodate these e-bikes with charging facilities based on their opinions, easing the shortage of parking space and charging difficulties, thus eliminating safety hazards," said Wu.
In the district, an intelligent approach involving an alarm system when e-bikes are carried into elevators, random disposal of trash and a smart access control system that can detect group renting has been implemented.
In Xinhong Subdistrict, there have been no irregularities concerning home decoration this year, and complaints about group renting and construction noise had dropped 34 percent and 20.48 percent respectively compared with the same period last year under the new service pattern.
"Since the work station was established and officials reach out to our residential complex, the working efficiency of property management staff has been improved significantly," said Qian Fei, a property manager at the Aibo No. 2 residential complex.
"For property management staff, we have limited tools to regulate decoration acts and group renting, however, the coordinated efforts have now stamped out these problems from the root," said Qian.
"The complex has turned on a new look with good management, and e-bikes are no longer taken into elevators and waste is cleared out properly," said resident Peng Guohua.