Shanghai pushes 10 sample contracts to better protect consumer rights

Authorities in Shanghai are promoting the application of 10 sample contracts in the consumption sector, introducing a cooling-off period and refund mechanism in fields such as matchmaking and fitness, to better protect the rights and interests of consumers, the city's market regulators announced on Wednesday.

The 10 contracts span a wide range of fields such as sports and fitness, education and training, home decoration and senior care.

In the matchmaking field, the contract gives marriage seekers the rights to a refund of all fees paid to matchmaking agencies within a grace period ranging between three and seven days if they have regrets.

During this time for "cooling-off," agencies should not conduct any service and clients are entitled to terminate the contract and be exempt from liability for breach of contract, the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said.

In sports and fitness contract, too, the period, ranging between three and seven days, is included, enabling consumers to terminate the contract without any reason during the period and they are exempt from liability for breach of contract, according to the administration.

In terms of senior care, there will be a trial accommodation period of up to 30 days and consumers can change their mind during the period without bearing liability for breach of contract.

Administration officials said the English version of these sample texts will likely be introduced in the future.

Contract disputes have accounted for a large number of consumer complaints and tip-offs in recent years, with non-fulfillment of contracts accounting for 12.3 percent last year, officials said.

Refund difficulty, consumption tricks, failure to fulfill oral promises during the sales period, and non-fulfillment of contracts were major problems, they added.

"The areas selected to promote these contracts are those drawing the largest number of complaints, such as matchmaking and home decoration," said Zhu Tao, deputy director of the administration's online transaction and market supervision and management department.

"We are hoping to regulate business operations and prevent and solve transaction disputes by introducing these sample contracts."

Authorities will enhance guidance for businesses on how to apply these contracts and raise awareness among consumers, recommending that they pick businesses which provide such contracts, officials said.