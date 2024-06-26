﻿
News / Metro

Training for carers to ease agony at the end of life

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0
Program in Shanghai will target staff in health care and nursing, psychosocial support, hospice care and funeral and interment service industries as well as family caregivers.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:02 UTC+8, 2024-06-26       0

A training program to help carers ease the agony of patients at the end of their lives was launched in Shanghai on Wednesday.

"Patients in the final chapter of their life not only suffer from pain resulting from disease and relationship with their families, but also spiritual agony," said Kong Zeshi, a tumor psychological counselor and a social worker who will participate in the program. "The mental care of these patients requires multidisciplinary and cross-field collaboration."

The program will mainly target staff in health care and nursing, psychosocial support, hospice care and funeral and interment service industries as well as family caregivers.

The program will comprise both classes and on-the-spot clinical practices and will be conducted by various bodies, such as the youth and social work committee of China Funeral Association, Life Care Community of Fu Shou Yuan International Group, China's largest cemetery and funeral service provider, Shanghai Hospice Care Health Service Center, and Shanghai Qingpu Li Ji Academy, a new funeral and interment vocational education academy approved last year to address the acute shortage of professionals in the field.

The first class will begin in late July in Yangpu District with 60 students in total.

Hospice care, which began in the 1960s in the United States and Europe, is still a new concept in China. It highlights the comfort and dignity of patients in the later stage of their lives.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     