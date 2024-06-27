﻿
News / Metro

Local researchers study drug resistance and leukemia relapse

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:11 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
Researchers from the Shanghai 9th People's Hospital have revealed the relapse mechanism of acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, as well as the reasons for drug resistance.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  12:11 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
Local researchers study drug resistance and leukemia relapse
Ti Gong

The prestigious journal Cell Reports Medicine published the discovery.

Local medical experts revealed the relapse mechanism of acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, as well as the reasons for drug resistance, paving the way for leukemia treatment options.

AML is a common type of blood cancer, and chemotherapy is the primary treatment option. Patients, however, are highly prone to relapse. Following an extensive study, the Shanghai 9th People's Hospital medical team discovered that lipid metabolism increases immunological escape and resistance in AML treatment.

Shi Jun of the hospital's hematology department led the research that created leukemia cells and a disease model lacking CD36, a transporter for exogenous lipids, and discovered that CD36 enhances AML immune evasion, which accelerates disease progression.

They also discovered that popular chemotherapy medications can boost CD36's immunological response, leading to drug resistance.

"But we also found lipid-lowering statin drugs can improve the efficacy of chemotherapy by weakening CD36-mediated immunosuppression," Shi said.

"The discovery can provide new thinking in clinical practice and help improve chemotherapy outcomes by reducing relapse."

The discovery was published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     