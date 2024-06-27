﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai eases SIM card access for visitors

Foreigners can now get short-term SIM cards with English support and online services, making connectivity a breeze!
To make your stay even smoother, China Telecom Shanghai Branch, under the guidiance of the Shanghai Municipal Foreign Affairs Office and Shanghai Communications Administration, has dropped a super helpful video guide on how to snag these short-term SIM cards.

Foreign visitors to Shanghai, rejoice! Getting connected in the city is now a breeze with short-term SIM cards available for seven to 30 days. Plus, you can enjoy English services at outlets, hotlines, and fully online application services. Check out more on:

Short-term SIM cards for foreigners debut in Shanghai

Mobile SIM card guide for foreigners or visitors to Shanghai

Stay connected, make calls, surf the web, and use all your favorite apps for transportation, food delivery, and more. Happy traveling!

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
