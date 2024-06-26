JS Markets teams up with Aboro Academy for amateur boxing event

Get ready for a knockout day of fun and excitement as JS Markets teams up with the boxing school Aboro Academy for an unforgettable event on Saturday at creative park ANKEN Air.

The day's highlight is Aboro's signature boxing event, AKO XIV, an amateur fight featuring 10 thrilling bouts with boxers from across China, starting at 5pm.

Since 2014, Aboro Academy has been dedicated to teaching the art of boxing in Shanghai, focusing on the beauty and discipline of the sport rather than violence.

JS Markets will be in full swing from 2pm to 8pm, offering a delightful array of international street food, beverages, and a curated selection of arts, crafts, and designer goods.

Whether you're a foodie, a shopper, or just looking for a fun day out, there's something for everyone.

JS Markets has been organizing European-style weekend markets since 2012, providing quality, locally produced goods to both expats and locals.

This collaboration promises to elevate weekend entertainment in the city, combining the best of both worlds.

Tickets for the AKO boxing event are on sale now, with a portion of the proceeds going to Heart to Heart, a volunteer charity organization that funds life-saving surgery for children with congenital heart disease.

No tickets are needed to visit the market, so come for the shopping and stay for the action-packed boxing matches. Don't miss out on this unique blend of market delights and boxing thrills.