Museum exhibitions fuel Shanghai's urban tourism

Exhibitions have become a new engine powering the city's development as a preferred destination for urban tourism, and museum visitors show a tendency toward younger generations, a report revealed on Thursday.

By the end of last year, the city had registered 165 museums or 151,000 people per museum, far exceeding the nation's average.

At the same time, there is one museum every 38.4 square kilometers of land in the city, topping the Yangtze River Delta region.

Audiences aged between 18 and 35 had accounted for 54.08 percent of the total, reflecting the younger tendency of museum visits in Shanghai, according to the Evaluation Report on the Local Contribution of Museums in Shanghai (2023), released by Fudan University and the Donghao Lansheng Group under the guidance of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.