Food safety, residents' satisfaction score highly in 2023

About 99 percent of tested food samples were up to standard last year, and the satisfaction score of food safety among city residents reached 90.9 points, a record high, Shanghai's food watchdog announced on Friday.

In total, 99.2 percent of major food samples passed tests last year, remaining at a relatively high level, and the food safety awareness of city residents scored 91 points, also a record high, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

For two consecutive years, there has been no group food poisoning case or other major food safety incident happening in the city, according to the administration.

Overall, the public is satisfied with the city's food safety and is aware of food safety, said Zhu Ziming, director of the food safety coordination department of the administration.