Novel medicine for Alzheimer's now available in domestic hospitals

A novel medicine for early-onset Alzheimer's disease is now available in domestic hospitals and the first batch of prescriptions were made this week, in both public and private hospitals.

Lecanemab is the first amyloid beta-directed antibody approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also the first AD new medicine to receive full approval by the FDA in the past 20 years.

It works by reducing amyloid plaques that form in the brain, a defining feature of the disease.

The drug was approved in January last year in the Accelerated Approval pathway and gained full approval in July. It was approved by the China National Products Administration in January this year.

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder which can slowly destroy memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out simple tasks.

There are about 55 million people with AD worldwide. China is one of the countries with the largest number of AD patients. There are about 13 million patients with AD or other types of dementia in the nation.

The medicine is given by intravenous injection and based on the patient's weight. It is injected twice a month. For an adult weighing 60 kilograms, the annual cost is around 180,000 yuan. The recommended treatment period, which is in line with the clinical trial lasting for 18 months, may cost 300,000 yuan, according to Dr Wang Gang of Ruijin Hospital.

Before treatment, patients must undergo a series of checks and tests and the disease must be in its early stage and there is no contraindication like intracerebral hemorrhage, doctors said.

Some private hospitals are offering AD diagnosis and treatment packages.