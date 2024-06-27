﻿
News / Metro

Combined research on cancer patients' associated heart problems

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-28       0
Western medicine doctors are teaming up with TCM experts to launch joint research and enhance cooperation on heart damage during immunotherapy for cancer patients, experts say.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:00 UTC+8, 2024-06-28       0

Local Western medicine doctors are teaming up with traditional Chinese medicine experts to launch joint research and enhance cooperation on heart damage during immunotherapy for cancer patients, experts announced at a training course launched by Zhongshan Hospital.

The course attracted over 100 experts on oncology, caridology, and respiration from all over the nation.

Meanwhile, the nation's first clinical guidance book on the issue was also released on the course in Shanghai on Thursday to provide cancer patients with more comprehensive and precise treatment.

Cancer has become a serious public health issue in China, which reported 4.82 million new cases in 2022, which means 9.2 people are diagnosed with cancer every minute.

"With medical development, new cancer therapies and medication appear quickly," said Dr Cheng Leilei from Zhongshan Hospital's cardio-oncology team. "Immunotherapy featured by Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor therapy has shown encouraging results, but cardiotoxicities caused by the therapy also alert doctors, because such therapy can cause ICI-related myocarditis."

Though the incidence of myocarditis in patients treated with ICI therapy is only 0.06 to 3.8 percent, it has a high mortality rate of 40 to 66 percent.

"For certain types of breast cancer, death caused by heart problems is higher than by cancer itself. So how to balance cancer treatment while reducing the adverse cardiovascular effects is extremely important for cancer patients' treatment outcome and their overall survival and life quality," said Cheng, whose hospital introduced East China's first outpatient clinic offering combined treatment to patients with both cancer and heart problems and launched the training program to provide education and share experiences with experts all over the nation.

"This time, we are inviting local TCM experts to work together to look for more and better measures to help patients," she added.

Dr Fang Min, president of Shuguang Hospital affiliated to the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine said ICI-related myocarditis is complicated and needs cooperation between multiple departments to ensure a best treatment plan for patients.

"TCM has its special advantages on overall management, toxicity reduction and efficacy enhancing, immune microcirculation renovation, and cytokine storm controlling," Fang said. "Combining TCM into clinical research and practice can give new thoughts for ICI-related myocarditis treatment."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Zhongshan Hospital
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     