Discovery and SMG unveil plans for a new documentary, Cultural Fortune of China

  12:45 UTC+8, 2024-06-28       0
Cultural Fortune of China, a new exploratory documentary series, will air on Dragon TV later this year and later on regional satellite TV and Discovery Channel.
Ti Gong

The launch ceremony of Cultural Fortune of China

A new exploratory documentary series, Cultural Fortune of China, will air on Dragon TV later this year, and likely later on provincial satellite TV and Discovery Channel platforms.

This series, produced in collaboration with Shanghai Media Group and Discovery Channel, will invite two foreign hosts to revisit cultural landmarks in China and around the world that General Secretary Xi Jinping has visited.

They will study, observe, and experience the continuous innovation of China's 1,000-year cultural history, as well as the exchange and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign cultures.

This year, China celebrates its 75th anniversary and the 60th anniversary of China-France diplomatic relations. The series, Cultural Fortune of China, will pick scenes from activities such as the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival in France and cultural gatherings at the China-Vietnam border.

The series takes a dual-narrative approach, with hosts Daniel Newham from the UK and Cleo Luden from France traveling across China and capturing their experiences.

It promises to have an engaging look at China's rich cultural past and the liveliness of cultural interchange.

Meanwhile, China Before China, another documentary about archaeology produced by Shanghai Media Group, is ready for the second season.

Director Gan Chao said, "Over the past three years, our team has traveled across the country, visiting more than 230 archaeological sites and museums, covering over 40,000 kilometers."

"During this journey, we have explored both historical and contemporary China, discovering how history connects with the present."

The documentary focuses on China's million-year human history, with a particular emphasis on ancient periods that are not documented in historical writings.

It begins with the Qin and Han dynasties and follows the establishment and progress of Chinese culture.

The documentary highlights millions of years of human history, particularly prehistoric periods not recorded in historical texts. It begins with China's Qin and Han dynasties (221 BC-220 AD), exploring the formation and evolution of Chinese civilization.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
