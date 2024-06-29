﻿
News / Metro

Expatriate service center takes off at airport

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:24 UTC+8, 2024-06-29       0
A one-stop international service center for expatriate passengers was unveiled at the T2 terminal of Pudong International Airport on Saturday.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:24 UTC+8, 2024-06-29       0
Expatriate service center takes off at airport
Dong Jun / SHINE

A passenger from Germany consults staff.

A one-stop international service center for expatriate passengers was unveiled at the T2 terminal of Pudong International Airport on Saturday.

It offers convenient and integrated services and instruments for payment, tourism, communication and transportation.

Services such as multiple-language tourist guide books, maps, WIFI rental, domestic SIM cards, transportation cards, currency exchange and mobile payments are all available at the center day and night.

Staff with bilingual abilities are at different desks.

Expatriate service center takes off at airport
Dong Jun / SHINE

Various tourist guides are available.

In addition to staff, the center is also equipped with ATM and self-service currency service machines for major foreign bank cards as well as exchange for 20 types of currencies.

Expatriates can buy seven-day, 15-day and 50-day SIM cards at the center to meet their demand for making phone calls, surfing online, ordering food or online car-hailing in China. A special telephone booth allows people to make three minute domestic calls for free or free recharging.

Mexican Arturo Achard said the service center is very convenient.

"I saw it just going out of the gate," he said. "I get money from the ATM. It's very convenient. I also got a tourist guide pamphlet here. There is detailed list of local attractions. I will visit them in the following days."

Officials said the service center's transportation desk provides not only guidance on outings and tourisms but also sells ShanghaiPass cards, which can be used for transportation, tourism sites and shops.

More service centers will be put into use at Pudong airport's T1 terminal and Hongqiao airport's T1 terminal in October, according to local airport authorities, which have adopted various measures to enhance service and boost passengers' experiences.

Expatriate service center takes off at airport
Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor is served a fresh coffee.

A "China Young" event, which features better airport service and a coffee festival, was also launched on Saturday to showcase Chinese culture, commercial service and people-centered care.

By June 26 this year, Pudong airport has received 49,031 overseas flights, rising by 91.5 percent than the same period last year. It received 7.06 million overseas passengers, up by 180 percent on last year.

Expatriate service center takes off at airport
Dong Jun / SHINE

Expatriate passengers enjoy coffee.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongqiao
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     