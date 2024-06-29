Expatriate service center takes off at airport

A one-stop international service center for expatriate passengers was unveiled at the T2 terminal of Pudong International Airport on Saturday.

A one-stop international service center for expatriate passengers was unveiled at the T2 terminal of Pudong International Airport on Saturday. It offers convenient and integrated services and instruments for payment, tourism, communication and transportation. Services such as multiple-language tourist guide books, maps, WIFI rental, domestic SIM cards, transportation cards, currency exchange and mobile payments are all available at the center day and night. Staff with bilingual abilities are at different desks.

In addition to staff, the center is also equipped with ATM and self-service currency service machines for major foreign bank cards as well as exchange for 20 types of currencies. Expatriates can buy seven-day, 15-day and 50-day SIM cards at the center to meet their demand for making phone calls, surfing online, ordering food or online car-hailing in China. A special telephone booth allows people to make three minute domestic calls for free or free recharging. Mexican Arturo Achard said the service center is very convenient. "I saw it just going out of the gate," he said. "I get money from the ATM. It's very convenient. I also got a tourist guide pamphlet here. There is detailed list of local attractions. I will visit them in the following days." Officials said the service center's transportation desk provides not only guidance on outings and tourisms but also sells ShanghaiPass cards, which can be used for transportation, tourism sites and shops. More service centers will be put into use at Pudong airport's T1 terminal and Hongqiao airport's T1 terminal in October, according to local airport authorities, which have adopted various measures to enhance service and boost passengers' experiences.

A "China Young" event, which features better airport service and a coffee festival, was also launched on Saturday to showcase Chinese culture, commercial service and people-centered care. By June 26 this year, Pudong airport has received 49,031 overseas flights, rising by 91.5 percent than the same period last year. It received 7.06 million overseas passengers, up by 180 percent on last year.