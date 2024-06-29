Rescue efforts underway after cruise passenger fall

A male passenger fell into the sea after climbing over the railings on China's first domestically built large cruise ship Adora Magic on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 7am Beijing time when the ship was heading to Jeju Island, South Korea, from Shanghai, its home port.

The ship changed direction after the incident with surveillance videos checked and crew members organized rescue efforts immediately, which are still underway. However, the man remains missing.

The incident happened about 90 nautical miles from Jeju Island.

The cruise ship has cancelled the stop at Jeju Island and delayed following voyages due to the incident.

Consumption coupons and return of port affairs fees have been offered as compensation to passengers affected by the incident, the ship operator said.