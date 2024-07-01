After heart scare, US woman delivers baby in Shanghai

An American mother was released from Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital on Monday after giving birth to her newborn child following an early health scare.

Moore wanted a natural delivery for her child but had to undergo a cesarean section due to a heart condition that was detected in the late stages of pregnancy.

She was discharged on Monday after the tests revealed that her heart condition was improving.

The baby boy was born on Friday.

Moore had planned for a prenatal check and delivery at an international hospital in Shanghai, but her Chinese husband recommended that she use a public hospital because of its medical capabilities.

Moore visited several public hospitals in Shanghai before choosing the Shanghai First Maternity and Infant Hospital, which has an international medical clinic.

"My wife's biggest concern was the medical staff's ability to communicate in English, but I was more concerned with the hospital's experience and ability to handle intricate conditions and emergencies," said Zhu Weicheng, Moore's husband.

"I believe our decision was right because all the medical staff here are friendly, experienced, and good in English."

According to Dr Zhou Jian, Moore complained of heart problems in the 35th week of her pregnancy. Doctors immediately scheduled an ultrasound and a multidisciplinary diagnostic for her.

"We discovered a small pericardial effusion, and the fluid increased over the next three weeks as we kept monitoring it.

"Because the baby was mature, we suggested a cesarean section to reduce the mother's risk," Dr Zhou said. "Both the baby and mother were OK after delivery. The cardiac problem was likely related to her pregnancy."

Officials from the hospital said that it was improving service after being included in the Shanghai Health Commission's trial for international medical tourism.

