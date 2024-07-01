Forum explores 'adaptive regeneration' in urban renewal
Senior architects and scholars highlighted the role of cultural development in driving urban renewal during a cultural forum in Shanghai over the weekend.
The event, hosted by Jiefang Daily and the Shanghai Urban Planning & Design Research institute, focused on "adaptive regeneration" in urban renewal.
Chang Qing, an academic from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and professor at Tongji University, emphasized the approach of "adaptive regeneration."
"Combining old and new buildings creates harmonious environments," he said, citing Paris and Manhattan as examples where historic buildings have been preserved and adapted for modern use.
Popular "check-in" spots for young people often feature historic architecture and frequent cultural activities, said Xu Jinjiang, president of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences' Urban Culture Innovation Research Institute.
He said that these spots, such as the Normandie Apartments, are typically found in areas with a mix of functions, narrow streets, slow traffic, and a balance between street width and building height.
"These areas offer a blend of tradition and modernity, attracting visitors and fostering a lively urban atmosphere," Xu said.
Retail evolution in Shanghai reflects the city's adaptive strategies, said Wu Yue, president of LVMH China. He highlighted the transformation of retail spaces from the historic Bund to modern complexes such as Qiantan Taikoo Li.
"Retail spaces have evolved to meet diverse demands, emphasizing the need for urban spaces to adapt to shifting human needs," he stated.
Human interaction also plays a crucial role in the success of urban spaces, said Wang Chong, director of Hassell Shanghai.
She shared examples of projects such as Park Avenue Central in Jing'an District, where innovative designs have revitalized urban spaces.
"Excellent spaces integrate human, ecological, and economic elements," Wang said.
The forum also underscored the importance of preserving historical and cultural heritage. Liang Yong'an, a professor at Fudan University, stressed the need for urban spaces to evolve with changing human needs while maintaining a connection to the past.
"Cities should respond to new demands and changes while preserving cultural heritage," he added.