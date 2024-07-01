Forum explores 'adaptive regeneration' in urban renewal

Senior architects and scholars highlighted the role of cultural development in driving urban renewal during a cultural forum in Shanghai over the weekend.

The event, hosted by Jiefang Daily and the Shanghai Urban Planning & Design Research institute, focused on "adaptive regeneration" in urban renewal.

Chang Qing, an academic from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and professor at Tongji University, emphasized the approach of "adaptive regeneration."

"Combining old and new buildings creates harmonious environments," he said, citing Paris and Manhattan as examples where historic buildings have been preserved and adapted for modern use.

Popular "check-in" spots for young people often feature historic architecture and frequent cultural activities, said Xu Jinjiang, president of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences' Urban Culture Innovation Research Institute.

He said that these spots, such as the Normandie Apartments, are typically found in areas with a mix of functions, narrow streets, slow traffic, and a balance between street width and building height.