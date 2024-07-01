East China University of Science and Technology students win entrepreneurial competition

News / Metro

Students from the East China University of Science and Technology won the 14th Shanghai University Student Entrepreneurship Plan Competition on Sunday.
Ti Gong

A student makes a presentation in the final at Donghua University.

Students from the East China University of Science and Technology won the 14th Shanghai University Student Entrepreneurship Plan Competition on Sunday, which featured 358 programs from 58 institutions and colleges in the final.

The competition has five tracks, including technical innovation, future industries, and rural revival and modernization.

The key issues covered ecological civilization, green and low-carbon development, cultural creativity, regional trade and collaboration, social governance, and public services.

Ti Gong

The final takes place at Donghua University

Since its inception in May, the competition, co-hosted by the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China and the city's education, science and technology, human resources, and social security departments, attracted over 68,000 students from 78 universities and vocational schools throughout the city.

They submitted over 25,000 programs, a record number. Donghua University hosted the final over the weekend.

"The competition is very inspiring and it provides a rare opportunity for us to show our merits," said a postgraduate studentsurnamed Zhong from Shanghai University of Engineering Science. "It's also a short respite from the laboratory tests."

Zhong and two classmates brought a hydrophobic aluminum film solution to the competition.

According to the youth league committee, the top teams brought programs chosen to represent Shanghai at the national entrepreneurship competition in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, in September.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
