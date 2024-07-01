Sunshine to return and temperature to rise after the rain

After days of downpours, sunshine will return with high temperatures on Tuesday. The sunny and hot weather will remain until next Monday, according to Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

It is expected to be 34 to 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday accompanied by short showers or thunderstorms after noon.

The day will also feature strong winds and a humidity between 60 and 90 percent.

Though the weather was wet and humid, many people went to visit the site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Xintiandi on Monday. A blood donation vehicle was parked there to celebrate the Party's birthday.

