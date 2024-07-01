Sunshine to return and temperature to rise after the rain
After days of downpours, sunshine will return with high temperatures on Tuesday. The sunny and hot weather will remain until next Monday, according to Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.
It is expected to be 34 to 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday accompanied by short showers or thunderstorms after noon.
The day will also feature strong winds and a humidity between 60 and 90 percent.
Though the weather was wet and humid, many people went to visit the site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Xintiandi on Monday. A blood donation vehicle was parked there to celebrate the Party's birthday.
Blood donors will receive a special CPC site stamp on their blood donation certificate, under a joint program launched by Shanghai Blood Center and the CPC site to encourage more people, especially young people, to donate blood.
Since June 14, World Blood Donor Day, local young people have been serving as volunteers to promote knowledge on blood donation and encourage people to donate on the vehicle parked at the site, one of the most popular tourist sites in Shanghai.
The vehicle will be there until July 23. Local residents are encouraged to sign up to be volunteers or blood donors through Shanghai Blood Center's WeChat account, officials said.
Shanghai needs 1,700 units of blood each day to meet demand. Along with the rise in temperature, there will be fewer donors and the local health authority is calling for the public to be more aware of the need for donors.