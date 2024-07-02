The 2024 SSP Future Stars English Talent Show, themed "Chinese Dream, My Dream," concluded recently with a spectacular celebration of the winners in the primary and middle school categories.

Both Chinese and international students in Shanghai were invited to showcase their English language skills and creativity.

Shanghai Students' Post and Shanghai Daily jointly organized the event under the guidance of the Foreign Languages Teaching and Research Center at East China Normal University. Young participants were encouraged to explore their dreams and ideas from various perspectives. These included promoting Chinese civilization, showcasing the beauty of their hometown, and embracing future technologies like artificial intelligence.

The competition featured three main segments: opinion writing, thematic speeches, and a presentation. Students thus had a prime opportunity to improve their English writing, critical thinking, and presentation skills.

The event was open to students from grades 1 to 5 in the primary school category and grades 6 to 9 in the middle school category across Shanghai, providing a platform for young minds to shine and express their aspirations.

Primary school champion Xu Anlan said she's very proud of winning, adding the other students were excellent and that she can learn something from them so that she can do better next time.

Shi Juntong, champion of the middle school category, thought the stage was like home, where he can find himself purely expressing his emotions to the audience.

His topic was likening Shanghainese culture to that of the Romans.

"I choose this topic mainly because of the underlying issue in Shanghainese culture, the culture of my hometown. I think Shanghainese culture right now is facing a significant challenge," he said. "As the Shanghainese teenager who represents a voice of a huge percentage of us, I'd like to show the world what to do with it, and how we can react as we propose the problem that Shanghainese culture is dying out."

He said he would like to do something to change the situation. "I'm not a scientist, but I am a public speaker, so I can use my perspective and opinions to form the public mindset and make them aware of the problem and how to deal with it, how to solve it in the future."

According to Qiao Jia, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Shanghai Students' Post and one of the judges, all the contestants were outstanding, leaving a deep impression on her.

"They all have their own understanding of the topics, and it's evident they prepared thoroughly. Most of them were also very confident during their presentations."

For example, one female contestant talked about her space dream, which Qiao said was quite rare and commendable for a girl to have such a grand vision.

"This shows that they have their own unique thoughts when observing life and drawing inspiration from it," Qiao added.

Quan Jianqiang, another judge and the director of the Foreign Languages Teaching and Research Center at East China Normal University, said he was delighted to see so many young people focus on expressing Chinese culture.

"We should cultivate our cultural ambassadors to tell China's stories well and share Chinese elements with the world," he said. "It's their historical mission and responsibility."

He said learning English is more about using it to communicate with various cultures around the world and spreading the good things about China.

"I am confident that a seed of Chinese culture will be planted in their hearts. When they grow up and become the backbone of society, this seed will take root and sprout," Quan said.

He thought the theme "Chinese Dream, My Dream" implies that it's important to combine the Chinese dream, Chinese culture and Chinese elements with personal dreams.

"We should find an element of Chinese culture that interests us, tell our story with it, and set it as a goal and aspiration for our personal development," he added. "We should strive to learn, continuously accumulate knowledge, and contribute to the realization of the Chinese dream, which ultimately fulfills our personal ideals."