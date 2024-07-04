﻿
News / Metro

Local researchers confirm effects of TCM in coronary disease patients

Doctors from Zhongshan and Huashan hospitals led research covering 2,673 patients in 97 hospitals that found beneficial effects of a TCM formula combined with Western medicine.
Local medical experts have confirmed that Shexiang Baoxin Pill, a traditional Chinese medicine composite formula to treat cardiovascular disease, can have positive effects on patients with coronary disease along with Western medicines.

Patients still face the risk of cardiovascular events after taking Western medicine. TCM was considered a good supplement in clinical practice, but there had been no scientific research to support its effects.

Doctors from Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital and Huashan Hospital led research that covered 2,673 patients in 97 hospitals.

The incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events such as chest pain, myocardial infarction and heart failure among groups using Shexiang Baoxin Pill was 26.9 percent lower than a comparison group.

Dr Shi Haiming, of Huashan Hospital, said the research confirmed Shexiang Baoxin Pill's long-term effects on patients with chronic coronary disease as it can relieve chest pain, relieve symptoms and improve their life quality.

Doctors also studied data of 716 patients with both coronary disease and diabetes, finding a 46 percent lower chance of negative cardiovascular events than those taking a placebo.

Zhongshan Hospital
