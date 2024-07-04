Discover the wonders of nature up-close with 'Animal Adventure Night'

The weekly "Animal Adventure Night" at Shanghai Zoo is a great way to explore the hidden lifestyles of nocturnal animals at night.

Shanghai Zoo is promising an exciting nighttime adventure. "Animal Adventure Night," a weekly tour of the zoo that runs from June 28 to August 30, encourages you to discover the hidden lifestyles of nocturnal wildlife, where the mysterious and lively world of animals comes to life. The tours provide a rare opportunity to observe animals that are usually inactive during the day. Bats flit through the air, large cats prowl their territory, and fireflies light up the darkness. Tigers emerge from their slumber, raccoons explore their surroundings, and pandas wake up at dawn for breakfast.



Knowledgeable guides will guide you around the zoo, sharing fascinating information and stories about the animals. They will use soft, non-intrusive spotlights to help you spot and understand the activities of the creatures. From the bustling activities of Arabian baboons to the serene majesty of bearded dragons and the unique texture of corn snakes, you'll get a close-up look at the zoo's residents.

Fall asleep to the calming sounds of nature and awaken to a new day surrounded by wildlife while camping in the zoo. This immersive experience is designed to deepen your appreciation for animals and their natural behaviors.



The first regular "Family Night Tour" will take place on July 5, 6, and 7, from 6pm to 9:30pm. It is open to children aged 5–11, with a maximum of 23 families per session. Don't pass up this unique opportunity, create unforgettable memories and instill in your children a lifetime of curiosity and love for animals. Enjoy the enchanting nights and discover the wonders of nature! If you are interested in taking the trip, please contact the zoo by scanning the QR code provided below.