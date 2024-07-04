﻿
Shanghai surgeon suspended for posting nude photos of patient

Shanghai East Hospital has suspended a surgeon for allegedly posting medical papers and nude images of a female patient undergoing surgery.
A top surgeon at Shanghai East Hospital has been suspended for allegedly sharing nude photos of a young female patient under anesthesia for surgery.

Hospital officials announced on Thursday that they are still investigating the situation and will take appropriate measures as per applicable rules and regulations.

A netizen reported Dr Sun Guixin, director of the hospital's traumatic orthopedics department, for leaking patient information and violating privacy.

The report included screen photographs of patients' files, as well as images of the patient's bare lower half, which Sun shared with others via WeChat.

The incident has caused an uproar among the public.

