Smart airport forum highlights tech innovations

Key advancements and innovations in airport technology were the focus of the annual international smart airport forum in Shanghai's Changning District on Thursday.
Ti Gong

The 12th International Smart Airport Development Forum in Changning District.

Key advancements and innovations in airport technology were highlighted at the annual international smart airport forum in Shanghai's Changning District on Thursday.

The 12th International Smart Airport Development Forum focuses on the rapid growth and future development of smart airports in China.

Xu Qinghong, executive vice president of the Shanghai Society of Aeronautics, emphasized the importance of smart airports.

"Smart airports enhance operations, services, and maintenance through intelligence and digitization," he said. "Despite slower business growth, China's airport expansions continue steadily."

By 2025, the total length of domestic airport runways will increase by 30 percent, and takeoffs and landings will nearly double compared to 2015, Xu told the forum.

The forum featured discussions on smart ground transport, data management, and intelligent inspection systems.

Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, for instance, has implemented smart systems for parking management, taxi operations, and full-process traffic control. Queue times are kept within 5 to 10 minutes, ensuring minimal waiting, said Xu Xibin, director of traffic management at the Hongqiao airport.

Recent policies guide airports to improve efficiency and passenger services through digitization, said Xu Qinggong.

"The smart technologies enable partnerships with rail and urban transport for seamless, paperless, and contactless travel," he added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Changning
Hongqiao
