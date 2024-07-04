Child-friendly reading area opened at shopping mall

A new reading space was launched at a shopping mall in Xuhui District on Thursday as part of the district's V+Lighthouse program and the latest efforts towards a children-friendly city.

V+Lighthouse at the newly opened Vanke Mall in Xuhui is the first of its kind that blends the new-type of Xuhui's reading space with shopping malls.

As Shanghai is building itself into a more child-friendly city, the project has been developed by the Zikawei Library to create a favorable reading environment for children, according to the Xuhui District Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

With its design drawing inspiration from the ocean, the reading room, covering 137 square meters, features white bookshelves and blue seats, simulating the coastline and an island environment.

It uses eco-friendly materials and has a collection of around 2,000 children's books in both Chinese and English.