AI forum at WAIC 2024 focuses on new roles for women

The AI Women Elites Forum concluded in Shanghai on Thursday during the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2024.

Themed "AI+: New Roles for Women," the forum attracted more than 20 guests from home and from abroad, including tech entrepreneurs, renowned scientists and organization representatives, to discus topics such as AI governance challenges and opportunities from a gender perspective.

In a special address, Shahbaz Khan, director of the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, emphasized the "Women4Ethical AI" initiative released by UNESCO last year.

He said the initiative supports efforts by governments and companies to ensure equal participation of women in the design and deployment of artificial intelligence.

It aims to advance non-discriminatory algorithms and data sources, promote gender equality and ethical integrity, and ensure that the benefits of AI are inclusive and equitable, he added.

Other guests included Isabella Alvim Guedes, researcher at the National Laboratory for Scientific Computing of Brazil, Song Li, director of the Secretariat of the All-China Women's Federation, and Huang Jingbo, director of United Nations University Institute in Macau.