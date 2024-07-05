Trade union launches fitness activity to mark Citizen Games

Shanghai General Trade Union launched the city's first fitness season for its members on Friday, announcing a series of activities aimed at raising public health awareness and transforming Shanghai into a world-class sports metropolis.



There will be orienteering events, dragon boat races, and fitness carnivals with tug-of-war and other sporting activities.

The event is part of the 4th Shanghai Citizen Games.

On Friday, 376 employees from 13 industries, including logistics and online food delivery, had fun participating in sports such as tug-of-war and cycling.

This summer, the union will host summer camps, legal advice services, and singing competitions for employees.