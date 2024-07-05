News / Metro

Trade union launches fitness activity to mark Citizen Games

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:59 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0
Shanghai General Trade Union launched the city's first fitness season as part of the 4th Shanghai Citizen Games and to raise public health awareness.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:59 UTC+8, 2024-07-05       0
Trade union launches fitness activity to mark Citizen Games
Ti Gong

Shanghai General Trade Union launched the city's first fitness season for its members on Friday, announcing a series of activities aimed at raising public health awareness and transforming Shanghai into a world-class sports metropolis.

There will be orienteering events, dragon boat races, and fitness carnivals with tug-of-war and other sporting activities.

The event is part of the 4th Shanghai Citizen Games.

On Friday, 376 employees from 13 industries, including logistics and online food delivery, had fun participating in sports such as tug-of-war and cycling.

This summer, the union will host summer camps, legal advice services, and singing competitions for employees.

Trade union launches fitness activity to mark Citizen Games
Ti Gong

Tug-of-war

Trade union launches fitness activity to mark Citizen Games
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     