Shanghai issues first batch of plates for driverless equipment

Shanghai issued the first batch of recognition plates for driverless equipment today, paving the way for a future where unmanned logistics, retail, and sanitation are routine.

Neolix, Rino.ai, Zelos, Haomo.AI, and Move-X were granted the plates from Pudong traffic police and Pudong Science, Technology and Economy Commission.

They are cleared to test unmanned delivery, retailing, sanitation and other services in approved road sections.

The plates were released at the Driverless Equipment Application Innovation Ecology Meeting of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

At the one-day meeting, industry leaders, experts and scholars delved into cutting-edge topics such as autonomous driving policies, the potential of advanced radar and simulation technology, and the pivotal role of data in refining intelligent driving systems.

At the scene, several application scenarios were showcased, such as unmanned delivery service, automated retail solutions, and robots for energy storage and charging.