Temperatures forecast to continue to soar

Shanghai was one of the hottest cities in China on Thursday, recording 38.2 degrees Celsius at noon, making it among the top 10 hottest on a list of 2,421 cities.
Prepare for a spell of consecutive sizzling days with the city's meteorological bureau issuing an orange alert, the second highest of a three-tier warning system, at 8:21am on Friday, indicating that the temperature in most areas will exceed 37 degrees Celsius.

The scorching temperatures of above 35C should last till Tuesday with a few thunderstorms later in the days, according to the bureau.

Saturday is forecast to be cloudy and the mercury to range between 29 and 37 degrees. The temperature is expected to remain the same on Sunday, which will start cloudy before becoming sunny.

On Monday, it is expected to be cloudy and the same temperature.

Rain will offer a long-anticipated cool respite from the scorching weather on Wednesday, bringing the temperature down to below 35 degrees.

Shanghai was one of the hottest cities in China on Thursday, the first day after the annual plum rain season ended.

The benchmark Xujiahui Station reported 38.2C at noon, putting Shanghai among the top 10 hottest on a list of 2,421 cities.

