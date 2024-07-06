Families have fun day out learning about AI

World Artificial Intelligence 2024, where companies, research institutions and organizations are displaying their latest technology and products, has proved popular with families.

Fan Xiao and his wife took their 7-year-old daughter to the exhibition on Saturday. They watched displays by robots, tried their hands at coding and interacted with AI-empowered educational products.

"I'm working in the AI and big model industry and believe that it's an inevitable trend that AI will play a big role in every walk of life, so I took my daughter here to experience the latest trends," said Fan.

"Education of AI should start from childhood to make children AI natives."

Parents and children found several educational training companies have developed products based on their own large models, which can make teaching and learning more efficient.

TAL Education Group's learning laptop and its MathGPT attracted crowds of parents and educators at the exhibition.

The laptop has been embedded with all interactive video courses for primary to high school students so that students can learn at home by themselves or with help from their parents. The MathGPT can help students analyze and solve problems they cannot solve step by step.

"At the primary stage of AI, students can get the answers directly by simply taking a photo of the question and submitting it, which may not have made the student understand," said Tian Mi, chief technology officer of TAL.

"Our new product will not give the answer directly, but guide the student to learn what they need to know to solve the problem, which I think is the basic mission of education. It also encourages students to ask questions during the process and develop critical thinking, which is more valuable."