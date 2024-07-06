City welcomes visitors to a summer of excitement

The summer breeze is bringing in loads of activities as the city stands ready to serve travelers and visitors with a full range of cultural, leisure, sports and shopping events.

Ding Yining / SHINE

The hot summer breeze is bringing in loads of activities as the city stands ready to serve travelers and visitors with a full range of cultural, leisure, sports and shopping events. The inaugural three-month long "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season features seven flagship campaigns and dozens of activities to run through mid October as part of the city's major consumption-driven activity. Shanghai mayor Gong Zheng said at the launch ceremony on Saturday that the city will fully leverage a number of flagship activities held during the summer to attract more foot traffic and inbound visitors and at the same to pour more efforts into upgrading the service level at key commercial districts.

"We will also enhance the digitalization level of service consumption and at the same time strive to fully reflect the globalization level and oriental vibe of the city," he added.

Ti Gong

Shanghai will fully leverage its role as a gateway for international travelers, and it aims for the integration of cultural attractions, tourism, shopping and exhibitions to further attract local and overseas visitors to boost consumption.

Night sessions at museums, sports events and a number of service initiatives will be staged to reflect Shanghai's international and top-notch consumption environment, attracting global travelers to come to Shanghai, experience and enjoy the city.

Ti Gong

The "Bailian Voyage" summer promotional campaign held by the city's retail conglomerate Bailian Group includes outdoor sports sessions, special promotions at animation and gaming specialty shops to target young consumers.

It will also issue a special "BAILIAN Gift Card" which is a free coupon for inbound travelers. Overseas passport holders can collect free shopping coupons upon their arrival at major shopping destinations. Additional coupons will be offered for inbound travelers that subscribe to Bailian's membership program to be used at department stores, supermarkets and its online retail platform iBailian. Hotelier Marriott International will offer additional discounts for travelers staying at its Shanghai hotels such as museum entrance tickets and city tour packages.

Ti Gong

The "City Walk Pro, Experience Shanghai Now" lifestyle event will be hosted by social lifestyle site RED at the end of August to fully reflect the rich lifestyle formats.

Dozens of city specific music, art, food, fashion activities will be presented across downtown areas such as Huangpu, Xuhui, and Jing'an, bringing together vloggers, influencers in various areas to reflect the rich lifestyle and street culture in the city. The inaugural Budweiser Storm Shanghai International Electronic Music Festival to be held during the National Day holiday at the Shanghai International Circuit is another flagship event to offer viewers international top-notch audio and performance. The "Tradition Now" event focusing on Chinese festive culture will be held around the mid autumn festival during September at the Panlong Tiandi, a renewal and upgrade of the ancient Panlong Town in Qingpu District. Kunqu Opera and folklore performances will be unfold at the ancient town along with street food bazaar bringing together geographical specific dishes from around the country.

Ti Gong