Expatriates try their hands at picking grapes

It was nearly 39 degrees Celsius on Friday afternoon, and the temperature was even higher underneath the grape trellises inside the greenhouses of Shanghai Malu Grape Park in Jiading District.

However, the broiling mercury did not dampen the enthusiasm of a group of expatriates who beat the summer heat and enjoyed the fun of picking grapes.

The famous sweet and succulent Malu grapes are ripening in Jiading.

The annual Shanghai Malu Grape Culture Festival, in its 24th version, kicked off at the park in Malu Town on Friday, inviting residents and tourists to enjoy the delight of picking and tasting the juicy fruit over the next three months.

Scott Kyle Stockton from the United States said he had a very pleasant experience.

"Today is a very hot day, but it is really nice to get out in the nature, and that was fun," he told Shanghai Daily.

It was his first visit to the park.

"I have never been to this grape park before, and there were a number of different types of grapes, and they tasted really really sweet and very delicious," he said.