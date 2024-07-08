First daycare classes for this summer start, and they are special
The city has arranged for approximately 700 spots for summer daycare programs for primary school students, providing youngsters with an enhanced summer experience and addressing the issue of working parents.
It is anticipated that about 70,000 students will attend these sessions this summer. The first group of students arrived for the classes on Monday.
The program began in 2014, and according to the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, both the number of spaces and lessons offered grew by 19 percent over the previous year, setting a record.
Twenty spots are available for daycare classes in eight Hongkou subdistricts this year.
The classes are varied and will focus on traditional culture, physical and mental health, environmental protection, scientific popularization, manual experiments, physical exercise, and intellectual games.
On Monday, university volunteers and police officers took the first class of more than 30 students at the Beiwaitan Subdistrict.
A parent, Zhang Renlong, sent his daughter to school at 7:50am. He lives roughly 2 kilometers away from the venue.
"It is difficult to take care of her as we both work during the day, and the classes are a big help," Zhang said. "We have checked the schedule and are delighted to find that there are a variety of activities and the meals are nutritious."
"The teachers are responsible, and everything makes parents relieved," said Zhang.
"We have prepared 90 types of activities, from sports to culture to innovation in science and technology, to ensure children can spend a happy, safe, and meaningful holiday," said Xu Xudong, deputy secretary of the Communist Youth League of China's Hongkou District Committee.
"We have introduced Peking opera and financial intelligence classes this year," he said.
"Some spots are set up near residential communities considering the need of elderly citizens who pick up kids, and some are near office buildings with easy traffic access for the convenience of white-collar workers," he said.
Summer care lessons at Huangpu District's Laoximen Subdistrict incorporate traditional Chinese culture, including ritual, music, calligraphy, and mathematics. It develops students' comprehensive abilities, creativity, and sense of social responsibility through extensive activity and practical experience.