First daycare classes for this summer start, and they are special

The city has arranged for approximately 700 spots for summer daycare programs for primary school students, providing youngsters with an enhanced summer experience and addressing the issue of working parents.

It is anticipated that about 70,000 students will attend these sessions this summer. The first group of students arrived for the classes on Monday.

The program began in 2014, and according to the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, both the number of spaces and lessons offered grew by 19 percent over the previous year, setting a record.

Twenty spots are available for daycare classes in eight Hongkou subdistricts this year.

The classes are varied and will focus on traditional culture, physical and mental health, environmental protection, scientific popularization, manual experiments, physical exercise, and intellectual games.

