﻿
News / Metro

First daycare classes for this summer start, and they are special

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-08       0
Shanghai has arranged for summer daycare programs for primary school students, offering relief to working parents while ensuring a unique learning experience for young students.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:00 UTC+8, 2024-07-08       0

The city has arranged for approximately 700 spots for summer daycare programs for primary school students, providing youngsters with an enhanced summer experience and addressing the issue of working parents.

It is anticipated that about 70,000 students will attend these sessions this summer. The first group of students arrived for the classes on Monday.

The program began in 2014, and according to the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, both the number of spaces and lessons offered grew by 19 percent over the previous year, setting a record.

Twenty spots are available for daycare classes in eight Hongkou subdistricts this year.

The classes are varied and will focus on traditional culture, physical and mental health, environmental protection, scientific popularization, manual experiments, physical exercise, and intellectual games.

First daycare classes for this summer start, and they are special
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A special class on a bus.

On Monday, university volunteers and police officers took the first class of more than 30 students at the Beiwaitan Subdistrict.
A parent, Zhang Renlong, sent his daughter to school at 7:50am. He lives roughly 2 kilometers away from the venue.
"It is difficult to take care of her as we both work during the day, and the classes are a big help," Zhang said. "We have checked the schedule and are delighted to find that there are a variety of activities and the meals are nutritious."
"The teachers are responsible, and everything makes parents relieved," said Zhang.

First daycare classes for this summer start, and they are special
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A boy interacts with a police volunteer during a class in Hongkou District.

"We have prepared 90 types of activities, from sports to culture to innovation in science and technology, to ensure children can spend a happy, safe, and meaningful holiday," said Xu Xudong, deputy secretary of the Communist Youth League of China's Hongkou District Committee.

"We have introduced Peking opera and financial intelligence classes this year," he said.

"Some spots are set up near residential communities considering the need of elderly citizens who pick up kids, and some are near office buildings with easy traffic access for the convenience of white-collar workers," he said.

Summer care lessons at Huangpu District's Laoximen Subdistrict incorporate traditional Chinese culture, including ritual, music, calligraphy, and mathematics. It develops students' comprehensive abilities, creativity, and sense of social responsibility through extensive activity and practical experience.

First daycare classes for this summer start, and they are special
Dai Wentao / SHINE

A boy gives a presentation.

First daycare classes for this summer start, and they are special
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Volunteers take a class in Huangpu.

First daycare classes for this summer start, and they are special
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A girl practises calligraphy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongkou
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     