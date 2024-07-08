Chinese designers to showcase work at Paris Design Week

Professors and students from Shanghai's Tongji University will exhibit their artworks at the 2024 Paris Design Week in September.

The event coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France and the Summer Olympics in Paris this year.

Tongji's College of Design and Innovation said its professors and students would present a total of 10 pieces, in the newly established China Creative Pavilion.

The pavilion, about 100 meters from the main exhibition hall, is highlighting contemporary Chinese design. Professors Mo Jiao, Zhang Zhoujie, Zhao Shijian, Xie Yadi, and Zheng Kangyi will lead the exhibition.

Luo Yongqi, vice president of Tongji and a curator of the exhibition, said the theme of the pavilion will be the "Chinese Way of Beauty," showcasing the depth of Chinese culture and innovative spirit.